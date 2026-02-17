Starlink verification is now available at Nova Poshta and Ukrposhta branches - Ministry of Digital Transformation

A new stage of Starlink terminal verification has started in Ukraine: natural persons can now register equipment not only at Administrative Service Centers (ASCs), but also at the nearest branches of Nova Poshta or Ukrposhta.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

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"We are launching a new registration stage for terminals in Ukraine. Now, natural persons can verify Starlink not only at the ASCs, but also at the nearest Nova Poshta or Ukrposhta branches," the message reads.

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How to add your Starlink to the Whitelist:

Prepare terminal data — user account number on the Starlink portal, KIT number, UTID or Dish ID. Prepare documents — passport and RNOKPP (Tax ID). Visit the nearest post office or ASC. Submit the application and await the result.

Application processing — 2 days.

On average, applications are processed within 48 hours, but there may be minor delays due to high demand for the service.

"Every verified Starlink is a guarantee of secure communication in Ukraine. Register terminals to continue using technologies without restrictions," the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted.

See more: With Starlink blocked, Russia deploys satellite internet terminals at front line – Flash. PHOTOS

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