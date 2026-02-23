Enemy has again attacked port infrastructure of Odesa region: there are casualties and damage. PHOTO

At night, Russian troops again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region.

This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.

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Freight transport storage facility damaged

As noted, the freight transport storage facility was damaged.

Read more: Night drone attack on Odesa region: two dead and several injured. PHOTO

Two dead and three wounded: the aftermath of a night attack

Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people were killed and three more were injured. The victims are receiving all necessary assistance.

"This is another blow to civilian logistics and port infrastructure. russia is systematically attacking facilities that have no military purpose, trying to undermine the economy of the region and the country as a whole. All relevant services are working on site, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated," Kuleba said.

See more: Russian forces struck railway in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions: tank car caught fire. PHOTO