Enemy has again attacked port infrastructure of Odesa region: there are casualties and damage. PHOTO
At night, Russian troops again attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region.
This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
Freight transport storage facility damaged
As noted, the freight transport storage facility was damaged.
Two dead and three wounded: the aftermath of a night attack
Unfortunately, according to preliminary information, two people were killed and three more were injured. The victims are receiving all necessary assistance.
"This is another blow to civilian logistics and port infrastructure. russia is systematically attacking facilities that have no military purpose, trying to undermine the economy of the region and the country as a whole. All relevant services are working on site, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated," Kuleba said.
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