Commander of Air Force University training group beat cadet and is hiding from investigation, - SBI. PHOTO

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) exposed the commander of one of the training groups of the Air Defence Faculty of the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press centre.

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Beat up a cadet

According to the investigation, during self-training classes, he decided to "test the knowledge" of his subordinate. Dissatisfied with the answer, the commander used physical violence, striking the cadet several times with his fists on the torso and head. He then continued the beating in the corridor, knocking the soldier to his knees and striking him again on the head. He accompanied his actions with insults and humiliation. The victim suffered minor bodily injuries.

Threatened witnesses

After the criminal proceedings began, the suspect began to pressure the witnesses. In a telephone conversation, he threatened one of them with violence for giving testimony.







Later, the sergeant informed his superiors that he had been summoned for questioning by the State Bureau of Investigation, but used this as an excuse to leave his place of service without permission during martial law.

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The suspect is in hiding

Since the suspect is in hiding, the notice of suspicion was delivered to his close relatives in accordance with the requirements of the law.

He is charged with the following offences use of violence by a military official against a subordinate under martial law (Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); threatening violence against a witness in retaliation for previously given testimony (Article 386 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine); unauthorised absence from military service under martial law (Part 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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The articles provide for up to 12 years' imprisonment.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The suspect has been placed on the national wanted list.