Day in Donetsk region: 6 people killed and 2 wounded as result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have been hitting settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.

The head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 3 March, according to Censor.NET.

Pokrovsk district

Two houses were damaged in Toretsk, Shakhove community, and one more in Novotroitsk.

Kramatorsk district

Infrastructure was damaged in Mykolaivka and Raihorodok. In Kramatorsk, three people were killed and two wounded, and eight private houses were damaged. A car was destroyed in Lvivka, Oleksandrivka community. In Druzhkivka, three people were killed, 16 were wounded, seven high-rise buildings, six private houses, two shops, a bank, a pharmacy, a post office and 14 vehicles were damaged.

Bakhmut district

A house was damaged in Platonivka, Siverska community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk region 13 times in 24 hours. 273 people, including 69 children, were evacuated from the front line.







Read more: Enemy strikes Donetsk region in morning: three killed in Kramatorsk, two in Druzhkivka. PHOTOS