SBI detained military head from Rivne region for registering military personnel for rear positions. PHOTOS

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with the assistance of the National Police, detained the head of a regional centre of one of the military units in the Rivne region.

According to the investigation, he organized a scheme for the illegal transfer of servicemen to rear units, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

It has been established that the official began his illegal activities while serving as an officer in the Dubno Regional Territorial Centre of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS).

For his illegal activities, the official utilized connections with doctors from various medical institutions. To process documents regarding the health status of servicemen, he first referred them for treatment and subsequently ensured the establishment of pre-agreed diagnoses. Based on such conclusions, individuals were recognized as fit only for service in the rear.

The cost of the "service" started at 5,000 USD. The amount depended on the serviceman's place of service and the complexity of establishing the required diagnosis.

On February 19, 2026, SBI officers detained the official after he received part of the agreed funds — 2,500 USD. According to a prior agreement, he was to receive the remainder on a bank card.

The department head has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — receipt of an improper benefit for influencing a decision-making process by a person authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion. A preventive measure in the form of detention with the possibility of bail has been selected for the official.

The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing. Investigators are establishing the full circle of individuals involved in the crime, including the possible participation of members of Military Medical Commissions (MMC), military unit officials, and medical institution doctors.















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