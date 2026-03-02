Teenager kidnapped and 400,000 roubles "debt" demanded: four men detained in Lviv region. PHOTOS

In the Lviv region, four men kidnapped a teenager and demanded a fictitious debt of 400,000 Russian rubles from him. The kidnappers subjected the boy to physical and psychological violence and threatened to kill him.

This was reported by the regional police and prosecutor's office, according to Censor.NET.

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Plan and execution of the kidnapping

According to preliminary information, the 17-year-old victim had previously worked with three of the kidnappers at a company where the fourth was a martial arts trainer. The teenager quit his job there but then returned to work. Subsequently, three of his "colleagues" began to demand that he repay a fictitious debt. The amount was equivalent to almost 200,000 hryvnias.

When they failed to get the money from the boy, the criminals decided to kidnap him and hold him until he "resolved the issue" with the debt.

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Beating of a teenager

On the evening of 21 February, three men arrived at Levytskyi Street in Lviv, where the minor was temporarily residing, and asked him to get into their car. In the car, they put a plastic bag over the teenager's head and took him to a house in one of the villages in the Lviv district, where an accomplice was waiting for them.

The kidnapped boy's hands and feet were tied with plastic ties and construction tape. To prevent him from escaping, he was kept in a closet.

The perpetrators demanded repayment of a debt of 400,000 Russian roubles. The young man did not acknowledge the debt and refused to pay the money. The kidnappers beat the teenager, subjected him to psychological abuse, and threatened to kill him.

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Arrest and suspicion of the perpetrators

Two days later, while his "guard" was asleep, the boy managed to quietly leave the room, find his phone and report the kidnapping to the police.

Law enforcement officers found the place where the teenager was being held and detained his abusers.

They turned out to be a 49-year-old resident of the Dnipropetrovsk region, a 20-year-old from Kharkiv, a 23-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia and a 24-year-old resident of the Lviv region.

The kidnappers were charged under Part 4 of Article 189 (extortion) and Part 2 of Article 146 (unlawful deprivation of liberty or kidnapping) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. They were taken into custody without bail. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

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