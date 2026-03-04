SSU detained four more agitators of Russian imperialism in various regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service detained four more Kremlin supporters who justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression and the war crimes of the Russians.

During searches, smartphones containing evidence of subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country were seized from the perpetrators, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In Kyiv, SSU cyber experts exposed a local entrepreneur who was agitating for the capture of the Ukrainian capital.

According to the case file, the perpetrator spread hostile propaganda in Telegram channel chats.

The investigation established that, in addition to calls for the occupation of Kyiv, the suspect denied the mass killings of civilians by Russian forces in Bucha.

In the Zhytomyr region, a local resident was suspected of using messenger chats to spread fake news about the Defence Forces and the situation on the front line.

It was also documented how the suspect called on Ukrainians to seize state power in Ukraine.

Two more enemy propagandists were detained in Odesa. One of them was a phthisiatrician at a local tuberculosis dispensary who praised the crimes of the Kremlin regime among her colleagues.

A local resident who imposed pro-Moscow propaganda on his acquaintances was also exposed for promoting Russian imperialism.

A linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of illegal activities by the suspects in favour of the Russian Federation.

The perpetrators have been notified of their suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

actions aimed at violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power;

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine;

justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants.

The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

See more: Scheme involving fictitious disability to evade mobilisation was exposed in Kyiv. PHOTOS



