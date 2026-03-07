Ukrainian company reaches finals of American Drone Dominance program

Drone Industry

According to the results of the Drone Dominance Program, Ukrainian company UDD (Ukrainian Defense Drones Tech Corp) was included in the list of 11 companies selected for further orders for the US Army. This follows from the published results of Gauntlet I on the program website.

As previously reported, at the preliminary stage of selection, among 25 participants in the competition, there were two Ukrainian companies — UDD and General Chereshnya. Only one Ukrainian company — UDD — made it to the final list of 11 suppliers. The participation of two Ukrainian manufacturers in the initial selection was previously reported by specialized media.

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The Drone Dominance Program is a new Pentagon program for the accelerated procurement of small strike drones for US combat units. The official website of the program states that it is a $1 billion plan for two years, and by 2027, the program intends to purchase more than 200,000 drones. The Pentagon also stated that tens of thousands of drones should be delivered within the framework of this initiative in 2026 and hundreds of thousands by 2027.

The program notes that the companies were evaluated based on the results of their performances at Gauntlet I, assessments of military operators, as well as production capabilities and supply chain capabilities. Based on the results of this stage, the program selected the 11 best participants for further orders.

As stated in the official message from the test directors, drones are selected not according to formal requirements "on paper", but according to how they performed during missions.

Read more: US and Qatar want to buy Ukrainian drones to shoot down "shaheds," - Reuters