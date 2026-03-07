Occupiers struck car and area near post office in Vovchansk community: two people were killed and two were injured. PHOTO

Throughout the day, Russian occupiers struck settlements in the Vovchansk urban community of the Chuhuiv district in the Kharkiv region, resulting in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on a car in Riznykove

In the village of Riznykove, an enemy unmanned aerial vehicle struck a car while it was moving. As a result of the attack, a 48-year-old man suffered injuries to his legs. He was taken to a medical facility for necessary treatment.

Read more: March 9 declared day of mourning in Kharkiv for those killed in rocket strike

Attack on Bilyi Kolodiaz

Another attack by an enemy UAV took place in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz. Two civilian men, aged 81 and 61, were killed near the post office as a result of the strike.

In addition, a 71-year-old local woman was injured. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot, but she refused to be hospitalised.