Russians launched 962 strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region: homes and infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Over the course of 24 hours, the occupiers carried out 962 strikes on 38 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, resulting in destruction.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

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Attacked settlements

Russian troops carried out 17 air strikes on Malokaterynivka, Veselyanka, Zelenaya Dibrova, Barvynivka, Svitla Dolyna, Kopani, Hulyaypilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Charivne, and Rivne.

707 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Bilenke, Chervonodniprovka, Novooleksandrivka, Nyzhnia Khortytsia, Novozaporizhzhia, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Shcherbaky, Charivne, Varvarivka, Myrne, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.

Five rocket attacks were recorded in Magdalynivka, Luhivske, Huliaipilske, Myrne, and Novopavlivka.

There were 233 artillery strikes on Chervonodniprovka, Novy Zaporizhzhia, Stepnogorsk, Primorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohirya, Dobropillia, Varvarivka, Staroukrainka, and Sviatopetrivka.

See also: Energy companies restore power to all customers after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia region

Damage

It is noted that 64 reports of damage to homes, cars and infrastructure were received.



No civilians were injured.

See more: 9-year-old Hordii Udovychenko and his mother were killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO