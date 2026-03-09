Corruption schemes in State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection: exposures in Mykolaiv, Bukovyna, and Volyn regions. PHOTOS

Law enforcement officers have exposed a series of corruption offenses among officials of territorial units of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in various regions of Ukraine.

The suspects are accused of extorting and receiving unlawful benefits from citizens and entrepreneurs, Censor.NET reports.

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In the Mykolaiv region, an indictment has been sent to court regarding two former officials of the Main Department of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, who organized a scheme to obtain unlawful benefits from farmers. In exchange for money, they re-registered agricultural machinery and issued tractor-driver licenses without training or examinations.

Fifteen episodes of receiving funds totaling over 100,000 UAH have been documented. Both officials have been dismissed and are charged with accepting unlawful benefits and official forgery.

In Bukovyna, the head of a district department of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Chernivtsi region was exposed for extorting money from the owner of a veterinary clinic where a pet had died. Threatening inspections, license revocation, and the closure of the establishment, he demanded an unlawful benefit.

The official was detained in a Chernivtsi cafe while receiving 700 EUR. Prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office have notified him of suspicion.

Additionally, it is noted that on March 4, 2026, prosecutors of the Office of the Prosecutor General exposed the deputy head of the Main Department of the State Service for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in the Volyn region for extorting and receiving 2,000 US dollars from an entrepreneur for issuing an operating permit. Officials created artificial obstacles during the processing of documents and demanded money for their approval. The suspect was detained, and the court imposed a preventive measure of detention with an alternative bail of 399,000 UAH.









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