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Filaret was hospitalised due to his deteriorating health. PHOTO
Due to the deterioration of his health, His Holiness Patriarch Filaret of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine was hospitalised in one of Kyiv's medical facilities.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate.
What is known?
"His Holiness is under the supervision of doctors and is receiving the necessary medical care.
We urge bishops, clergy, monks and all believers to offer fervent prayers for the health and recovery of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret," the statement said.
No further details are known at this time.
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