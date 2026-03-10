Cocaine worth 2 million hryvnias: criminals suspected of drug trafficking detained in Lviv. PHOTOS

In Lviv, police detained criminals suspected of distributing large quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances.

The suspects worked for online stores via the Telegram messenger, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

A 28-year-old man and his 32-year-old partner, both from the Cherkasy region and temporarily residing in Lviv, acted as "shippers."

Their responsibilities included receiving wholesale shipments of cocaine and the psychotropic substance MDMA, packaging them into small doses, and distributing them.

The criminals disguised the packaged drugs and psychotropic substances and organised their delivery to customers in various ways throughout Ukraine. They received payment for their illegal activities via a crypto wallet.

On 5 March, law enforcement officers detained a man on Shpitalna Street in Lviv - he was in the process of sending another batch of cocaine, hiding two zip bags in books. In addition, the detainee had another zip bag with drugs with him.

During an urgent search of the temporary residence of the offender and his cohabitant, law enforcement officers found and seized more than 120 zip bags with cocaine and more than 50 zip bags with a substance similar to the psychotropic MDMA, as well as electronic scales, packaging materials, rough notes, and other material evidence of their involvement in illegal activities.

All seized items were sent for examination to the Lviv Scientific Research Expert-Criminalistic Centre of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

The value of the seized drugs and psychotropic substances on the black market is almost 2 million hryvnias.

The perpetrators were detained, and investigators informed them of their suspicion of illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, transfer, or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, or their analogues. The article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of nine to twelve years with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.











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