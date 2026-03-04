US and Ecuador have launched joint military operation against drug cartels. VIDEO
The armed forces of Ecuador and the United States have launched joint operations against organisations recognised as terrorist in Ecuador.
This was reportedby the US Southern Command, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"Together, we are taking decisive action to combat narco-terrorists who have long sown terror, violence, and corruption among citizens throughout the hemisphere," the statement said.
"We highly appreciate the dedication of the men and women of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces to this fight, their courage and determination in taking action against narco-terrorists in their country," said Commander General Francis L. Donovan.
What preceded it?
- Recall that in January 2026, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could attack drug cartels anywhere, including Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.
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