US and Ecuador have launched joint military operation against drug cartels. VIDEO

The armed forces of Ecuador and the United States have launched joint operations against organisations recognised as terrorist in Ecuador.

This was reportedby the US Southern Command, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"Together, we are taking decisive action to combat narco-terrorists who have long sown terror, violence, and corruption among citizens throughout the hemisphere," the statement said.

"We highly appreciate the dedication of the men and women of the Ecuadorian Armed Forces to this fight, their courage and determination in taking action against narco-terrorists in their country," said Commander General Francis L. Donovan.

Read: Local pilot accidentally shot down three American F-15 fighter jets over Kuwait, - The Wall Street Journal

What preceded it?

Recall that in January 2026, US President Donald Trump said that the United States could attack drug cartels anywhere, including Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela.

Read more: Iran wants negotiations, but it’s "too late," — Trump