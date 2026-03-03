Iran wants negotiations, but it’s "too late," — Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that it is too late to negotiate with Iran.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership have been destroyed. They want negotiations. I said: It's too late!" said the US leader.

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Strikes on Iran on February 28