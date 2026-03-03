ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
News US strikes on Iran
6 056 72

Iran wants negotiations, but it’s "too late," — Trump

Trump has rejected the possibility of negotiations with Iran: what is known?

US President Donald Trump believes that it is too late to negotiate with Iran.

He announced this on the social network Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

"Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership have been destroyed. They want negotiations. I said: It's too late!" said the US leader.

Read more: US has unlimited supply of weapons, wars can be waged "forever," - Trump

Трамп відкинув можливість перемовин з Іраном: що відомо?

Strikes on Iran on February 28

  • As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
  • Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
  • US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
  • Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
  • The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
  • On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
  • Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

Author: 

Iran (802) USA (7135) Donald Trump (2978)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 