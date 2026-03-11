SSU and National Police have detained 13 more organisers of "evasion schemes". PHOTOS

The Security Service and National Police have blocked new schemes for evading mobilisation and detained the organisers of these schemes in various regions of Ukraine.

For sums ranging from 5,000 to 16,000 US dollars, they offered conscripts the opportunity to avoid conscription through forged documents or helped them flee abroad, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

In Kyiv, an official from the military unit headquarters was exposed for "negotiating" the removal of draft dodgers from the wanted list and their registration in rear units, where they never even appeared.

Also in the capital, a former employee of the TCR was detained who tried to involve his former colleagues in "writing off" his clients from military records.

In Vinnytsia region, an employee of a pumping station was detained for advising draft dodgers on how to cross the state border by wading through reservoirs.

In Chernihiv, the head of a construction company was exposed for fictitiously employing conscripts for "reservation" purposes.

In the Lviv region, an unemployed resident and his accomplice were detained for selling fake medical certificates of poor health.

Also, in the Stryi district, an entrepreneur was detained who promised to take draft dodgers to the western border for money and show them ways to cross it outside of checkpoints.

In Zakarpattia, the SSU detained a deserter from the Tyachiv district who, together with his partner, was laying escape routes for draft dodgers to the EU across the Tisa River.

In addition, in the Berehove district, an entrepreneur and his contractor were exposed for allegedly trying to unjustifiably "demobilise" their acquaintances through their connections in the TCR.

In the Rakhiv district, a Kyiv resident and his accomplice were detained for transporting conscripts to the western border and then showing them escape routes through the mountains to the European Union.

The detainees have been notified of their suspicion of committing crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period;

illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine;

acceptance of a proposal, promise or receipt of unlawful benefits by an official;

abuse of influence.

The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

















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