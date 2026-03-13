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Strike drones attacked port of Odesa region: warehouse damaged, no casualties. PHOTO

On the evening of 12th March, a food warehouse in the port of Odesa was damaged by an attack by strike UAVs. The fire was extinguished by rescuers, and there were no casualties or injuries.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kipper.

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"The attack damaged a food warehouse on the port territory. A fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by our rescue workers. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. All relevant services are involved in dealing with the aftermath," the statement said.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian strike on railway infrastructure in Odesa region on 4 March: seriously injured man dies in hospital

Consequences of the attack

Drone attack on the port of Odesa region: warehouse damaged, no casualties
Drone attack on the port of Odesa region: warehouse damaged, no casualties

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shoot out (17636) Odesa region (1106) port (210)
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