Enemy attacks Dnipro: man injured, residential building and car damaged (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 15 March, the enemy attacked Dnipro.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

As noted, a two-storey residential building was damaged by the blast wave – the roof and windows were damaged. A car caught fire.

Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

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Updated information

It later emerged that a 73-year-old man was injured in the enemy attack on Dnipro.

Medical staff are providing him with all necessary assistance.

Subsequently, the mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, reported that three two-storey residential buildings in the city had been damaged as a result of yet another attack by the Russian Federation.

Almost fifty windows were shattered. Further damage is still being assessed.

The 73-year-old victim is being treated at the city hospital. The man is in a moderately serious condition. Doctors are working on his case.







