Russia launched 1,770 drones, over 1,530 guided missiles and 86 rockets, of which more than 20 were ballistic, at Ukraine in week, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Over the course of the week, Russian forces have attacked Ukraine using strike drones, guided aerial bombs and missiles.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

"This week alone, the Russians struck Ukraine with 1,770 attack drones, over 1,530 guided bombs and 86 missiles, including more than 20 ballistic missiles," the president said.

Read more: Russians struck passenger train near Sumy with drone

Russia circumventing sanctions

He emphasised that each of these missiles contains at least 60 foreign components, which are supplied to Russia in circumvention of sanctions. The schemes behind such supplies are known, and they must be eliminated.

"If the world lacks the air defence capabilities to close the skies against ballistic missiles in Europe and the Middle East simultaneously, we must deprive the Russians of the ability to assemble missiles in their factories. I am grateful to everyone who continues to work on sanctions to protect lives," Zelenskyy remarked.

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