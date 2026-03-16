Day in Kherson region: five wounded and infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts, damaging residential buildings, shops and vehicles. Five people have been injured, with one driver in a critical condition.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements came under enemy drone attacks, air strikes and artillery shelling:

Kherson district – Antonivka, Sadove, Molodizhne, Prydniprovske, Naddniprianske, Bilozerka, Kizomys, Blahovishchenske, Dniprovske, Romashkove, Yantarne, Veletenske, Rozliv, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka and the city of Kherson;

Beryslav District – Beryslav, Taras Shevchenko, Borozenske, Nova Kamianka, Chervone, Khreshchenivka, Kostyrka, Novoraisk, Kostromka, Tryfonivka, Osokorivka, Velyka Oleksandrivka, Biliaivka, Zolota Balka, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Mylove, Monastyrske, Respublikanets, Vesele, Kozatske.

"Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s settlements, damaging a high-rise building and 12 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a shop, a gas pipe, a warehouse, outbuildings, agricultural machinery, a minibus and private cars.

Five people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression," Prokudin noted.

Read more: Six people injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region: educational institution, village council and outpatient clinic attacked. PHOTO (updated)

Strikes on Kherson

On the evening of 15 March, Russian troops attacked a private house in the regional centre with a drone, according to the State Emergency Service in Kherson. The strike caused a fire in a private single-storey residential building in one of the city’s districts.

A fire and rescue unit arrived promptly at the scene and extinguished the fire despite the threat of further attacks.







No civilians were injured.

At around 7.00 am on 16 March, Russian occupation forces attacked a car in the city centre using a drone, according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration

The 67-year-old driver was taken to hospital in a serious condition. He has suffered concussion, blast and closed head injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the face.

Medical staff are providing the victim with all necessary treatment.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: one person killed, seven injured