Border guards detain man trying to swim across Dniester. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Servicemen of the Mohyliv-Podilskyi border guard detachment uncovered an attempted illegal crossing of the state border. A 34-year-old local resident tried to reach Moldova by swimming across the Dniester River.

As border guards reported, the man had prepared in advance for the "journey," Censor.NET reports.

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He put on a wetsuit, took flippers with him, and decided to begin the swim at night, hoping to cross the river unnoticed.

However, he failed to carry out the plan. A border guard patrol spotted the violator in time and detained him while he was trying to cross the border.

Administrative materials were drawn up against the man for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

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