Russia struck street in Sumy with drone: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

On 16 March, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a road in the Zarichne district of Sumy. Four people are reported to have been injured, and civilian vehicles and residential buildings have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service.

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"The Russians carried out a targeted UAV strike on a road in one of the streets in the Zarichne district of the city – four people are reported to have been injured," the statement reads

Civilian vehicles were hit and residential buildings damaged.

Emergency services were working at the scene of the attack, including a community rescue officer.

See more: Enemy struck residential area in Sumy: large-scale fire broke out. PHOTOS











