Enemy struck residential area in Sumy: large-scale fire broke out. PHOTOS

Today, 14 March, Russian forces attacked a residential area in the city of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There is damage

As noted, private homes have been damaged and a large-scale fire has broken out.

Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities or injuries.

"Due to the threat of further attacks, rescue workers had to temporarily suspend operations and move to a safe location," the State Emergency Service reported.

Read also: Russian drone strikes residential area in Sumy: casualties reported

Consequences











Read on Censor.NET: Russian strikes on the railway: workers injured in the Kharkiv region. Photo report

What led up to this?

As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four people were killed and ten were wounded.

Air defence forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.

President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s main target was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region, resulting in power cuts in the capital and six regions.

Read also: Russians strike Dnipropetrovsk region: one person killed, six injured