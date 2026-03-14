2 128 1
Enemy struck residential area in Sumy: large-scale fire broke out. PHOTOS
Today, 14 March, Russian forces attacked a residential area in the city of Sumy.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
There is damage
As noted, private homes have been damaged and a large-scale fire has broken out.
Preliminary reports indicate no fatalities or injuries.
"Due to the threat of further attacks, rescue workers had to temporarily suspend operations and move to a safe location," the State Emergency Service reported.
Consequences
What led up to this?
- As reported, the enemy launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region with drones and missiles: four people were killed and ten were wounded.
- Air defence forces shot down 58 enemy missiles and 402 UAVs.
- President Zelenskyy stated that the Russian Federation’s main target was the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region.
- According to the Ministry of Energy, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kyiv and the region, resulting in power cuts in the capital and six regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password