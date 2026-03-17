Day in Sumy region: two people killed, nine others injured. Enemy struck railway line overnight. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, from the morning of 16 March to the morning of 17 March 2026, Russian forces carried out more than 90 attacks on 34 settlements across 19 local communities in the Sumy region.The highest number of attacks was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

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Casualties

As a result of Russian shelling of the region over the past 24 hours, there have been casualties among civilians:

In the Sadivska community, a 40-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a lorry carrying grain.

In the Velykopysarivska community, a 48-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a motorbike.

In the Sumy community, men aged 39, 43, 51 and 67, and women aged 30 and 56, were injured as a result of strikes by enemy drones.

In the Shostka community, a 46-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were wounded as a result of an attack by enemy drones.

In the Richkiv community, a 61-year-old man was injured as a result of a strike by an enemy UAV.

See more: Russia struck street in Sumy with drone: 4 people injured. PHOTOS

Strikes on civilian infrastructure

The enemy used mortars, artillery, FPV drones, UAVs and guided aerial bombs against the Sumy region.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

In the Shostka community, a multi-apartment residential building, a non-residential premises, a car and civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged;

In the Esman community, private residential buildings and a civilian infrastructure facility were destroyed;

In the Hlukhiv community, a private residential building and a non-residential building were damaged;

In the Berezivka community, a residential building was damaged;

In the Yampil community, a piece of civilian infrastructure was damaged;

in the Khutir-Mykhailivska community, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged;

in the Seredyna-Buda community, civil infrastructure facilities were damaged;

In the Vorozhba community, civil infrastructure facilities, a private residential building and an administrative building were damaged;

in the Mykolaiv rural community, a civil infrastructure facility was damaged;

In the Sumy community, multi-apartment residential buildings, private homes, cars, civilian infrastructure and non-residential premises were damaged;

in the Velykopysarivska community, a civil infrastructure facility and a vehicle (a motorcycle) were damaged;

in the Sadivska community, a lorry was destroyed;

in the Richkiv community, a private residential house was damaged.

See more: Enemy struck lorry in Sumy region: driver was killed. PHOTO

According to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine, enemy drones attacked the railway in the Sumy region overnight.

The strike caused a fire in a carriage from the non-operational fleet, which was quickly extinguished by rescue workers.

Staff were in shelter – no one was injured.