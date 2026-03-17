Day in Donetsk Oblast: 3 people killed and 7 wounded as a result of enemy shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out strikes on settlements in the Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of Donetsk Oblast.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, provided an update on the operational situation in the region as of the morning of 17 March, reports Censor.NET.

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Pokrovsk district

A house was damaged in Zelene, Kryvyi Rih community.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, one person was killed and one injured; three private houses, two high-rise buildings, a power line and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Serhiivka, Andriivska community, 22 private houses were damaged, and a warehouse and agricultural machinery were destroyed. In Oleksandrivka, two people were killed, and 11 private houses, three high-rise buildings, a shop, a pharmacy, an infrastructure facility, a power line and two cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, four people were injured, and nine high-rise buildings, three private houses and a shop were damaged.

Bakhmut District

A house was damaged in Riznykivka, Siversk community.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 19 times over the past 24 hours. 221 people, including 47 children, were evacuated from the front line.













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