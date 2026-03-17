SSU and National Police detain 5 more agitators of ruscism in different regions of Ukraine. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the National Police have detained five more pro-Kremlin agitators who called on the ruscists to continue shelling Ukraine and seize the entire territory of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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Details

In the Cherkasy region, the wife of the rector of a church of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) was exposed for praising Putin in messenger chat rooms and agitating for the continuation of air strikes on Ukraine.

According to the case file, the propagandist’s main audience consisted of her acquaintances and parishioners of the religious community.

In the Kirovohrad region, SSU cyber experts detained a local unemployed man who, on Telegram channels, called for the seizure of state institutions and the overthrow of the constitutional order in Ukraine.

In Kherson, a hospital worker was charged after glorifying Russian armed groups on TikTok and Odnoklassniki and supporting the temporary occupation of Crimea.

Another suspect supported the so-called "idea of annexing" Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories to Russia. In addition, in her posts she called for enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities.

In the Vinnytsia region, law enforcement officers exposed another supporter of Russian imperialism who was sharing banned communist symbols and Soviet slogans on his Facebook page.

It has been established that the perpetrator obtained the provocative content from Russian groups on various social media platforms.

A linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of the suspects’ information subversion activities in favor of Russia.

The supporters of the Kremlin regime have now been served notices of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, in accordance with the crimes committed:

public calls for the violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as the distribution of materials calling for such actions;

the dissemination of symbols of the communist regime;

justifying, recognising as lawful, or denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, and glorifying its participants.

The suspects face up to 8 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.









See more: Four pro-Russian agitators detained: among them are officials of Odesa City Council who praised Putin - SSU. PHOTOS