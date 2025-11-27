Four pro-Russian agitators detained: among them are officials of Odesa City Council who praised Putin - SSU. PHOTOS

Four more pro-Kremlin agitators have been detained in various regions of Ukraine. The perpetrators justified the Russian Federation's armed aggression against our state and glorified the Russian invaders.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Odesa

In Odesa, two deputy heads of one of the district administrations of the city council were exposed for praising Putin in conversations with colleagues and agitating for Ukraine's surrender. In addition, the women distributed publications among their acquaintances calling for the complete capture of the southern region.

See also: Three pro-Russian internet agitators exposed for praising Russia's armed aggression and calling on Ukrainians to lay down their arms, says SBU

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, the SSU counterintelligence detained a 52-year-old Russian citizen who lived in the border region and called for its occupation. Among other things, in conversations with local residents, she justified the war crimes of the Russians.

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Poltava region

In the Poltava region, SSU cyber experts detained a 38-year-old administrator of a Telegram channel who was hiding from mobilisation and called on subscribers to "donate" in support of the Russian army. To this end, he posted links to Russian bank accounts on the channel, which he copied from hostile online communities.

What are they facing?

As noted, linguistic expertise confirmed the facts of the suspects' information activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

During searches of the detainees' places of residence, smartphones and computer equipment with evidence of subversive activity were seized.

See more: Praised ruscists and revealed locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces: 14 online agitators detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The suspects have been notified of their suspicion in accordance with the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine);

Part 5 of Article 27, Part 1 of Article 110-2 (aiding and abetting the financing of actions committed with the aim of violently changing or overthrowing the constitutional order or seizing state power, changing the territory or state border of Ukraine);

Part 1 of Article 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional affiliation, religious beliefs and other characteristics);

Parts 2 and 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Watch more: SSU suspects four Russians who commanded missile strike on children’s playground in Kryvyi Rih. VIDEO

The perpetrators face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.