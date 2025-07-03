Praised ruscists and revealed locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces: 14 online agitators detained, - SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine has exposed and detained 14 supporters of Russian aggression who spread Kremlin propaganda, justified Russia's war and published the coordinates of the Ukrainian military's location on the Internet.

Among the detainees: A 57-year-old recidivist from Donetsk region who spread fakes in Zhytomyr; three Internet agitators in Zakarpattia who promoted the region's "accession" to Russia; an administrator of a Viber group in Rivne region who "leaked" information about the movement of the TCR and police forces; a deserter from Ternopil region who denied the war; five occupiers' accomplices in Donetsk region who praised Putin on banned social networks.

In Cherkasy region, a channel on Telegram that exposed the location of the defence forces in Uman was blocked. In Poltava region, two administrators of a Viber group who disseminated information about the locations of military and law enforcement personnel were detained.

Criminal proceedings were opened under articles on obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces, public calls for the overthrow of the government and justification of Russian aggression. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.

