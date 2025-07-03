FSB "mole" in Air Force in Lviv region detained, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

An Air Force major who worked for Russia was detained in Lviv region. The occupiers wanted to get the coordinates of the aviation infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to the SSU, the Russians recruited him through his ex-military wife, who works for the aggressor in Melitopol.





See more: Preparing Russian attack on "Neptune" complexes: SSU detains military "mole". PHOTO

"The mole's subversive activities were coordinated by Alexander Belodedov, a staff member of the FSB's 'Alpha' special operations department. The agent's main task was to collect information about Ukrainian military aviation. In particular, the enemy was trying to obtain the coordinates of operational airfields, logistics hubs and maintenance centres for Ukrainian combat aircraft.

In case of obtaining the relevant geolocations, the occupiers hoped to launch missile and drone strikes against them," the statement said.

The SSU exposed the mole in advance by documenting his contacts with the Russian special service and detained him.

Comprehensive measures were also taken to secure the locations of Ukrainian troops.

Read more: Captured occupier Tuzhilov, who shot Ukrainian soldier, is served suspicion notice - SSU

The agent was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28, Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also, his ex-wife, who is in the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia for high treason in wartime.

See more: FSB agent student sentenced to 15 years for adjusting Russian strikes on Zaporizhzhia – SSU. PHOTO