Russian ammunition depots hit by drones near occupied Khartsyzk - SSU

Security Service drones hit ammunition depots of Russian troops in the village of Velyke Orikhove near the occupied Khartsyzk in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

"Starting at 10 p.m., explosions were heard in the warehouses, and then a powerful secondary detonation of ammunition and a fire broke out.

Khartsyzk is located not far from the temporarily occupied Makiivka and Donetsk and is of great strategic importance as it is used by the Russians as a rear base. The enemy has set up command posts, logistics centres and ammunition depots there. All of them are legitimate military targets," the statement said.

As reported, on 2 July, explosions were heard in the occupied city of Khartsyzk in Donetsk region.

