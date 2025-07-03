4 379 21
Explosions are heard in occupied Khartsyzk. VIDEO
Explosions are heard in the occupied city of Khartsyzk in Donetsk region. Local residents report the sounds of detonation.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
It is likely to be an attack on the occupiers' ammunition depots.
