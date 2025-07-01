Russian city of Izhevsk, 1,300 kilometres from Ukraine, has been attacked by drones. Explosions and gunfire can be heard in city, and enterprise is on fire. VIDEO
Video footage showing explosions, gunshots and a fire in Izhevsk, Russia, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, social media reports that the attack was carried out by drones.
"Izhevsk, 1300 km from the Ukrainian border. The drone hit one of the enterprises, preliminary. The city has several large enterprises related to the Russian military-industrial complex: a machine-building plant, the "Kupol" electromechanical plant (development and production of air defence systems) and a mechanical plant (produces small arms under the "Baikal" brand)," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password