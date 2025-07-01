Russian city of Izhevsk, 1,300 kilometres from Ukraine, has been attacked by drones. Explosions and gunfire can be heard in city, and enterprise is on fire. VIDEO

Video footage showing explosions, gunshots and a fire in Izhevsk, Russia, has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, social media reports that the attack was carried out by drones.

"Izhevsk, 1300 km from the Ukrainian border. The drone hit one of the enterprises, preliminary. The city has several large enterprises related to the Russian military-industrial complex: a machine-building plant, the "Kupol" electromechanical plant (development and production of air defence systems) and a mechanical plant (produces small arms under the "Baikal" brand)," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Strong language!

Read more: Russians complain about drone attacks: "Carpet" plan activated at 4 airports