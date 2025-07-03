Day in Donetsk region: six people killed, 12 wounded. PHOTOS

On 2 July, Russian invaders attacked 16 settlements in Donetsk region. The cities of Dobropillia, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rodynske, Sloviansk, villages of Novohryhorivka, Nekremenne, Ozerne, Rai Oleksandrivka, Raiske, Starovarvarivka, and Pleshchiivka came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

Pokrovskyi district

On the morning of 2 July, the Pokrovsk community was subjected to bomb and drone attacks. Around 3:40 a.m., Russians shelled Rodynske, and a fire broke out in a garage co-operative. About 10 garages were on fire.

At 05:00, the enemy dropped a FAB-250 bomb from the UMPC on the eastern part of Pokrovsk, damaging a two-storey apartment building. At 08:20 on the section of the road between the cities of Pokrovsk and Rodynske, 2 people were injured as a result of an FPV drone hit - employees of the utility company "Hospodar". The injured were taken to Dobropillia intensive care hospital.

At 09:20, Russians shelled the "Shakhtarskyi" neighbourhood in Pokrovsk. A civilian was wounded as a result of the attack. At 09:30, Russian troops attacked the private sector of the central part of Pokrovsk, killing two men aged 85 and approximately 50.

Dobropillia was shelled by six "Geranium-2" UAVs, damaging a business.

Kramatorsk district

The Russians attacked Raiske of Druzhkivka TG with five "Geranium-2" UAVs, killing three civilians and injuring three others. 11 private houses and 2 cars were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, the occupiers attacked a civilian car with an FPV drone and also hit the city with three "KAB-250" bombs and a "Smerch" MLRS. Five people were injured, three apartment buildings, three shops, 10 trade pavilions and a car were damaged.

The enemy directed 5 "Geranium-2" UAVs to Kramatorsk, damaging three private houses and an educational institution. Another 5 drones hit Sloviansk, damaging three private houses, an enterprise, a driving school, a post office and 13 cars. In Rai-Oleksandrivka, 2 private houses were damaged.

In Lyman, drones damaged 5 private houses, 1 house in Ozerne of the Lyman TG, and a private house, garage and outbuilding in Starovarvarivka of the Oleksandrivka TG.

In Druzhkivka, two "Geranium-2" UAVs damaged a non-residential building, 4 civilian cars and a tractor. In Novohryhorivka of Druzhkivka TG, one private house was damaged.

Nighttime shelling in Donetsk region

In addition, last night Russia attacked the village of Vesele Pole in Bilozerska TG with two "Geranium-2" UAVs, killing one person and injuring another, damaging a private house and garage.

Three drones attacked Kramatorsk, damaging an enterprise and an administrative building. Five drones attacked Sviatohirsk, causing destruction.

