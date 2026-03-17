UAH 5.6 million scheme: embezzlement of budget funds in hospital procurement exposed. PHOTOS

Under the procedural guidance of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a scheme to misappropriate state funds during the procurement of medical equipment for operating units of municipal hospitals in various regions of Ukraine has been uncovered.

According to the investigation, officials of medical institutions in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, and Sumy regions were involved in the scheme, acting in collusion with representatives of a company importing medical equipment, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The scheme operated through a network of affiliated individual entrepreneurs: the supplier formally sold the equipment at market price, after which its cost was artificially inflated during public procurement procedures. Hospitals purchased the equipment at significantly higher prices, while the difference was siphoned off through intermediaries.

Three episodes of the scheme carried out in 2024 have been documented. Preliminary budget losses are estimated at over UAH 5.6 million.

Four individuals, including an authorized representative of one of the medical institutions, a representative of the supplier company, and two individual entrepreneurs, were served notices of suspicion of misappropriation of another person’s property through abuse of office by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and under martial law.

During court-authorized searches, material evidence was seized. Investigative actions are ongoing to establish the involvement of other persons.









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