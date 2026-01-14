Current and former Lviv City Council officials suspected of embezzling UAH 4 mln in children’s camp repairs. PHOTO

Former and current officials of the Lviv City Council have been notified of suspicion over the embezzlement of nearly 4 million hryvnias during the renovation of a children’s health camp.

Those suspected include a former head of a division at one of the City Council’s departments and the director of a suburban children’s health and recreation facility, an economist who serves as a leading specialist at a City Council department, and the head of the contracting company, Censor.NET reports.

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All of them were detained in accordance with procedural requirements

As investigators established, a number of contracts with a total estimated value of 11.6 million hryvnias were concluded to carry out a major overhaul of a children’s camp in the Carpathian region of the oblast. Under the contracts, the contractor was to replace windows and doors and renovate the sleeping quarters.

In order to misappropriate part of the budget funds, false information was entered into the completion certificates regarding the actual volume of work performed, as well as inflated prices for the purchased construction materials.

All parties to the contracts signed the documents, after which the contractor received the funds into its accounts and later distributed them among all participants. The amount of damage caused totaled nearly 4 million hryvnias.

Law enforcement officers have announced suspicion to members of an organized criminal group.

The former head of a division at one of the Lviv City Council’s departments and the director of a suburban children’s health and recreation facility, the economist who is a leading specialist at a City Council department, and the head of the contracting company are charged with abuse of office and official forgery. The suspects were detained in accordance with procedural requirements.

Preventive measures were imposed on them. Three suspects were placed in custody with the right to post bail of 3.8 million hryvnias each, while another was placed under night-time house arrest.

The maximum penalty for the offense is imprisonment for up to six years, with a ban on holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for up to three years.











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As a reminder, earlier today, we also reported that eight members of a criminal organization will stand trial for embezzling funds during housing restoration and the repair of shelters in Kryvyi Rih. Those accused include owners and managers of private entities, as well as a City Council member.