Occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones: man killed. PHOTOS
Russian forces have carried out strikes on the Koriukivka district in the Chernihiv region, resulting in one fatality.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Victim of the attack
"Chernihiv region: a 95-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian drone strikes on one of the settlements in the Koriukivka district," the statement reads.
A fire broke out
It is reported that a residential building caught fire.
State Emergency Service units arrived promptly at the scene and extinguished the fire.
Consequences of the attack
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