Occupiers attacked Chernihiv region with drones: man killed. PHOTOS

Russian forces have carried out strikes on the Koriukivka district in the Chernihiv region, resulting in one fatality.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Victim of the attack

"Chernihiv region: a 95-year-old man was killed as a result of Russian drone strikes on one of the settlements in the Koriukivka district," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked Chernihiv Oblast with drones: railway infrastructure and food enterprise damaged. PHOTO

A fire broke out

It is reported that a residential building caught fire.

State Emergency Service units arrived promptly at the scene and extinguished the fire.

Read more: Russia strikes transport infrastructure in Chernihiv, injuring one woman

Consequences of the attack









