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News Photo Awarding awards to military
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Syrskyi presents awards to fighters of assault and air assault units in Southern Operational Zone. PHOTOS

During a working trip to the Southern operational zone, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi presented honorary badges to Ukrainian servicemen from assault and air assault units.

He said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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"The strength of Ukraine, the strength of our military, is its people. Every warrior serving in a unit. Our servicemen defend Ukrainian land every day and every night, stopping and destroying Russian occupiers," Syrskyi said.

"During a working trip to the Southern operational zone, I had the honor of presenting awards to servicemen of assault and air assault units."

Syrskyi honors troops during trip to southern front zone
Syrskyi honors troops during trip to southern front zone
Syrskyi honors troops during trip to southern front zone

What awards the Commander-in-Chief presented.

For exemplary performance of official duties, professionalism, sound initiative in carrying out combat missions, dedication and courage, he presented the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s honorary badges — the Steel Cross, Cross of the Brave, Silver Cross, Military Honor Cross, Gold Cross, and For Conscientious Service — to servicemen of the 1st and 225th Separate Assault Regiments and the 82nd and 95th Separate Air Assault Brigades.

Soldiers from assault and airborne units were awarded decorations
Soldiers from assault and airborne units were awarded decorations
Soldiers from assault and airborne units were awarded decorations

"Thank you to the warriors for the conscientious fulfilment of combat missions, personal bravery, and resilience. The fight continues. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi added.

Earlier, Syrskyi said that control over about 470 square kilometres of territory had been restored in the south.

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