Control has been regained over approximately 470 sq. km of territory in south, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi spoke about the Defense Forces' successes on the southern front.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

During a working visit to the Southern Operational Zone, the Commander-in-Chief held a meeting with the command of our offensive group, as well as the commanders of assault and airborne assault units.

"He heard reports on the personnel’s performance of combat tasks. Options for further action were discussed. We coordinated the interaction of units within their areas of responsibility.

We continue to relentlessly liberate Ukrainian territory from the occupiers thanks to the courage and unconventional actions of our soldiers. Since the start of the operation, we have regained control of approximately 470 square kilometers, neutralizing over 11,000 invaders," Syrskyi noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Hnatov: series of new operations agreed

What preceded it?

Earlier, Syrskyi reported that he had visited the southern sector of the front line, where he met with the commanders of assault and airborne assault units and formations engaged in active defense in designated sectors.

Read more: Defense Forces neutralize 4,840 occupiers in just three days this week – Syrskyi