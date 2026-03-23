Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Hnatov: series of new operations agreed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov. Following the meeting, a number of new operations were agreed upon.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, reports Censor.NET.

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Attempts by the Russians to launch an offensive are being recorded

"This week, we have recorded attempts by the Russians to intensify their offensive efforts, taking advantage of more favourable weather conditions. As a result, the only tangible outcome for the Russian army has been an increase in their losses, namely: in just these seven days, more than 8,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or seriously wounded," said the President.

Also, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine has information that "the Russian command has finally managed to figure out where their units are actually located on the front line and how this differs from the official reports that were sent up the chain of command".

"Some of their brigade-level commanders have already been replaced as punishment for lying. However, this will not help the occupiers," the head of state emphasised.

Read more: In February, Defense Forces regained control of more territory than Russia managed to seize, Syrskyi says

The situation on the fronts

The President also said that in the Donetsk region, our positions have not changed significantly over the past week.

"In the Kharkiv region and in the border communities of the Sumy region, we are recording attempts by the occupiers to advance from the border – the destruction of Russian units attempting this continues. In the Oleksandrivka sector, our assault and airborne units are engaged in active operations – I thank every soldier. We specifically noted the accuracy of our precision strikes and outlined the next steps," said Zelenskyy.

A number of new operations were also agreed upon during the meeting.

Read more: Defense Forces neutralize 4,840 occupiers in just three days this week – Syrskyi