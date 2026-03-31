Parts of Iranian cluster missile fell near Ukrainian embassy in Israel. PHOTO

Debris from an Iranian missile fell near the Ukrainian embassy in Israel.

This was reported by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"This morning, parts of an Iranian cluster missile fell approximately 30 metres from the Ukrainian embassy in Israel. Fortunately, visitors were inside, and no one was injured.



This incident proves once again that the Iranian regime poses a threat to everyone in the region. It disregards not only the Vienna Convention but also the basic norms of human life.



It is important that everyone stands united in protecting lives from such terror. Ukraine is doing its part. And pressure on the regimes in Tehran and Moscow must be constantly increased," he noted.

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