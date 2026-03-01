Cyprus on Healey’s statement regarding Iranian missiles: No signs that country was in danger

Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides said he spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who confirmed that Cyprus is not a target for Iran.

This is reported by the Cyprus Mail according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Christodoulides stressed that the authorities of both countries are monitoring the situation.

What does the Minister of Defense say?

In turn, Cyprus Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas categorically denied reports that missiles were allegedly heading for Cyprus.

In an interview with the Cyrus news agency, he emphasized that he refutes the statements made by British Defense Minister John Healey.

Read more: Kallas on Khamenei’s death: Path to another Iran is open

Statement by the government spokesperson

In addition, government spokesman Constantinos Letimpotis said: "There are no indications that Cyprus was in danger."

Commenting on Healey's statement that missiles were heading for Cyprus, he said that "this is not true and there are no signs that the country was in danger."

"The competent authorities are constantly monitoring the situation closely," he added.

The President of Cyprus convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council

Meanwhile, President Nicos Christodoulides convened an extraordinary meeting of the Cyprus National Security Council on Sunday evening.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that British Defense Minister John Healey stated that two missiles from Iran were launched in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.

Strikes on Iran on February 28