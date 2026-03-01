Cyprus on Healey’s statement regarding Iranian missiles: No signs that country was in danger
Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides said he spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who confirmed that Cyprus is not a target for Iran.
This is reported by the Cyprus Mail according to Censor.NET.
Yes, Christodoulides stressed that the authorities of both countries are monitoring the situation.
What does the Minister of Defense say?
In turn, Cyprus Defense Minister Vassilis Palmas categorically denied reports that missiles were allegedly heading for Cyprus.
In an interview with the Cyrus news agency, he emphasized that he refutes the statements made by British Defense Minister John Healey.
Statement by the government spokesperson
In addition, government spokesman Constantinos Letimpotis said: "There are no indications that Cyprus was in danger."
Commenting on Healey's statement that missiles were heading for Cyprus, he said that "this is not true and there are no signs that the country was in danger."
"The competent authorities are constantly monitoring the situation closely," he added.
The President of Cyprus convened an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Council
Meanwhile, President Nicos Christodoulides convened an extraordinary meeting of the Cyprus National Security Council on Sunday evening.
What preceded it?
We would like to remind you that British Defense Minister John Healey stated that two missiles from Iran were launched in the direction of Cyprus, where British military bases are located.
Strikes on Iran on February 28
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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