Group of offenders was detained near border with Slovakia. PHOTOS

Servicemen from the Chop Detachment detained three men who were attempting to cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border illegally.

The movement of the unknown individuals towards the state border was detected using the border guards’ technical surveillance equipment, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

A response team from the "Palad Komarivtsi" unit was dispatched to search for the suspected offenders, and officers from the operational and investigative unit were also called in.

The men were stopped 400 metres from the border. All of them turned out to be Ukrainian citizens of conscription age. During the verification process, the unit’s operatives established that the detainees were residents of the Donetsk, Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. They had been living in Zakarpattia for a long time, knew each other and, during conversations, decided to cross the border together outside of checkpoints.

The offenders were taken to the border guard unit to have administrative and procedural documents drawn up. They will face trial for attempting to cross the border illegally and for breaching border regulations.





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