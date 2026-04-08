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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Day in Donetsk region: Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts under attack, 2 people killed, 3 more wounded. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have been heavily shelling two districts in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Pokrovsk district

One person was wounded in Dobropillia. One person was wounded in Zavido-Kudasheve, Kryvyi Rih district.

Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, a private house and infrastructure were damaged. In Oleksandrivka, a power line was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured and a car was damaged; one person was killed in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, and another in Kindrativka.

In total, over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 12 times. 447 people, including 36 children, were evacuated from the front line.

A day in Donetsk Oblast: Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts under attack,

Watch more: Ruscist attempted to shoot down drone by throwing weapon, but was immediately eliminated by "Phoenix" pilots. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12177) shoot out (18020) Donetsk region (5977)
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