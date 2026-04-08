Ruscist attempted to shoot down drone by throwing weapon, but was immediately eliminated by "Phoenix" pilots. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 'Phoenix' border unit eliminated an occupier in a dugout.

According to Censor.NET, the pilot directed the UAV towards the enemy’s position, who was attempting to return fire with small arms at that moment.

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The released footage also shows that at the last moment, the invader threw his weapon towards the Ukrainian drone, but missed and was immediately eliminated.

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