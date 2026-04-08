Ruscist attempted to shoot down drone by throwing weapon, but was immediately eliminated by "Phoenix" pilots. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 'Phoenix' border unit eliminated an occupier in a dugout.
According to Censor.NET, the pilot directed the UAV towards the enemy’s position, who was attempting to return fire with small arms at that moment.
The released footage also shows that at the last moment, the invader threw his weapon towards the Ukrainian drone, but missed and was immediately eliminated.
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