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News Photo Shelling of the Donetsk region
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Russians attacked Druzhkivka: high-rise building was on fire. PHOTO

On the evening of Saturday, 11 April, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region. An enemy drone struck a five-storey residential building, causing a fire.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service, according to Censor.NET.

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The fire was extinguished 

The fire engulfed the balconies from the third to the fifth floors and two flats.

"Emergency services worked at the scene under the constant threat of renewed shelling. Despite the danger, State Emergency Service units managed to quickly bring the situation under control and extinguish the fire covering an area of 130 square metres," the statement said.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Russian drone attacks high-rise building in Druzhkivka

Russian drone attacks high-rise building in Druzhkivka

Russian drone attacks high-rise building in Druzhkivka

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shoot out (18049) fire (853) Donetsk region (5995) Kramatorskyy district (1063) Druzhkivka (156)
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