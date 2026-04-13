Russian drone strikes police car in Sumy region: law enforcement officer injured. PHOTO
The enemy deliberately targeted a police car in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.
Details
As noted, today, at around 13:00, in the city of Bilopillia, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a police vehicle. At the time of the attack, the officer was behind the wheel and performing his duties.
Police officer injured
According to preliminary reports, the police officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the drone strike. He was promptly given medical attention.
The service vehicle sustained significant damage and is no longer fit for use.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password