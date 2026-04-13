Russian drone strikes police car in Sumy region: law enforcement officer injured. PHOTO

The enemy deliberately targeted a police car in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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Details

As noted, today, at around 13:00, in the city of Bilopillia, the enemy carried out a targeted drone strike on a police vehicle. At the time of the attack, the officer was behind the wheel and performing his duties.

See more: Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure and life support facilities in Sumy region with KABs. PHOTOS

Police officer injured

According to preliminary reports, the police officer sustained minor injuries as a result of the drone strike. He was promptly given medical attention.

The service vehicle sustained significant damage and is no longer fit for use.

Read more: Russians dropped KAB on Bilopillia: one person killed and four wounded