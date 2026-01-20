Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure and life support facilities in Sumy region with KABs
Russian occupiers struck the Bilopillia community in Sumy region with KABs.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
He recalled that last week the Russians had already struck the community with KABs.
"The strike was targeted at civilian infrastructure and life support facilities. Residential buildings, an educational institution and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Cars were destroyed.
Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the report said.
The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with and the damage is being assessed. The information is being verified.
What preceded it?
- As noted, on the night of 20 January 2026, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv area with strike drones. The Air Force also reported ballistic missile launches, including towards the capital.
- In addition, the enemy launched Tu-95MS aircraft. Monitoring channels report on possible missile launches.
- According to the Kyiv City State Administration, metro trains will run with changes due to the difficult energy situation.
- 5,635 high-rise buildings were left without heat, and the left bank was left without water.
- The shelling damaged a school, houses and non-residential premises in the Dniprovskyi district.
- In addition, the Russians attacked the Kyiv region: a man was killed in the Bucha district, and a petrol station was damaged.
- As a result of the nighttime enemy attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region was hit.
- A critical infrastructure facility in the Rivne region was attacked.
- An industrial facility was hit in the Poltava region.
- Four people were wounded in the Kherson region as a result of attacks by the Russian Federation.
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