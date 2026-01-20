Ruscists struck civilian infrastructure and life support facilities in Sumy region with KABs

Russian occupiers struck the Bilopillia community in Sumy region with KABs.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

He recalled that last week the Russians had already struck the community with KABs.

"The strike was targeted at civilian infrastructure and life support facilities. Residential buildings, an educational institution and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Cars were destroyed.



Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries," the report said.

The aftermath of the attack is being dealt with and the damage is being assessed. The information is being verified.









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What preceded it?

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