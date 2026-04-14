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News Photo Shelling of Sumy region
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Day in Sumy region: one dead and one injured as result of UAV attacks. PHOTOS

A total of 121 explosions were recorded in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. A 39-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was injured as a result of drone strikes. 

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

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Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars and other weapons to strike the Sumy region:

  • in the Hlukhiv community, a 39-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a car;
  • in the Bilopillia community, a 40-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck a car.

Read more: Russians attack truck with drone in Sumy region, driver killed

Consequences of enemy attacks

Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported
Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported
Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported
Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported
Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported
Sumy region under fire: UAVs attacked cars, casualties reported

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Sumy region (1915)
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