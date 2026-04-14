Day in Sumy region: one dead and one injured as result of UAV attacks. PHOTOS

A total of 121 explosions were recorded in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. A 39-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was injured as a result of drone strikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars and other weapons to strike the Sumy region:

in the Hlukhiv community, a 39-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a car;

in the Bilopillia community, a 40-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck a car.

Read more: Russians attack truck with drone in Sumy region, driver killed

Consequences of enemy attacks











