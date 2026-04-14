Day in Sumy region: one dead and one injured as result of UAV attacks. PHOTOS
A total of 121 explosions were recorded in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours. A 39-year-old man was killed and another 40-year-old man was injured as a result of drone strikes.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has used guided aerial bombs, attack drones, FPV drones, multiple launch rocket systems, artillery, mortars and other weapons to strike the Sumy region:
- in the Hlukhiv community, a 39-year-old man was killed when an enemy drone struck a car;
- in the Bilopillia community, a 40-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck a car.
Consequences of enemy attacks
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password