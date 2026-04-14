Over 39 million hryvnias under suspicion: State Bureau of Investigation reports on results of checks into officials’ assets. INFOGRAPHICS

Staff at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are systematically identifying assets owned or used by officials and their family members without any documented legitimate income. The focus is primarily on property acquired after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, the SBI referred eight cases to the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office concerning the possible acquisition of unjustified assets by officials amounting to over 39 million hryvnias, reports Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

This is twice as many as in the same period last year.

In parallel, based on the Bureau’s materials, five lawsuits have been filed to declare such assets unjustified and to recover them as state revenue — totalling over 19 million hryvnias.

Court proceedings are already yielding results. In the first quarter of 2026, the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld six claims totalling over 37 million hryvnias. In two further cases, the decisions have already become final.

A telling example is the decision of the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court, which upheld the confiscation of over 8 million hryvnias’ worth of assets belonging to former heads of the TCR and SS of the Kharkiv region. They currently hold senior positions in another region, but must be dismissed in accordance with the law.

See more: Officer from Dnipropetrovsk region, on fictitious "sick leave," gambled at casino and received his salary, – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS