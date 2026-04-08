Officer from Dnipropetrovsk region, on fictitious "sick leave," gambled at casino and received his salary, – SBI. VIDEO+PHOTOS
An officer from the Dnipropetrovsk region has been informed of new allegations – whilst on a fraudulent sick leave, he visited casinos and received his salary.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the State Bureau of Investigations.
What the investigation has established
According to the SBI, the serviceman forged a medical certificate to avoid performing his duties.
The documents stated that from April to September 2025, he was allegedly undergoing inpatient treatment.
In reality, as investigators established, during this period the officer was engaged in personal affairs and organising illegal activities.
During his ‘treatment’, he visited gambling establishments and spent significant sums of money.
Despite his actual absence from duty, the officer continued to receive his salary.
Other incidents
This soldier had previously been exposed for assisting a Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council deputy in faking her military service.
Also, in September 2025, he and his accomplices were arrested for organising the illegal departure of military personnel to European countries.
The case against the councillor was referred to court in February 2026.
What does he face?
The officer is currently charged with evading military service under martial law and fraud.
The suspect is in custody.
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